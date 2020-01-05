AUSTIN, Texas —

The sports saga at St. Edward's University continues.

Just 15 days after the administration cut six programs, there's now a chance they could be restored.

But in order for that to happen, each of the six has to raise a certain amount of money by May 31. For the men's and women's golf programs, that total is $2.3 million.

“This is more important right now than ever winning a national championship," women's golf coach Jennifer McNeil said. "This is saving the careers of student athletes.”

McNeil, in conjunction with the men's program, has 31 days to raise over $2 million.

If they're unable, she'll be out of a job and her players won't have a program.

“It’s so much more than being on a golf team, we’re a part of a family,” sophomore Elena Castanon said.

The fundraising requirements don't stop there, either.

After the $2.3 million by the end of May, the golf programs would then have to raise around $3 million per year over the next five years to permanently endow the programs.

Even more would be needed for the ability to offer scholarships.

“These kids were counting on St. Ed’s, and they were counting on playing for them this fall,” McNeil said.

“This is our whole identity – representing our school and going out and competing," Castanon said. "St. Ed’s promised us four years of that and they just took it away out of the blue with no reasoning.”

KVUE reached out to the St. Edward's administration for an interview.

They referred us to a statement that cites the financial strains caused by COVID-19.

"We understand it will be incredibly challenging to fulfill a multi-million dollar commitment for each team, and we welcome the opportunity," the statement read.

The programs, however, don't view it as an opportunity.

“Our administration has pretty much kept all the student athletes in the dark," Castanon said. "In my opinion, I think that they just decided to use [the coronavirus] as an excuse.”

“Asking for $2.3 million in 31 days seems a little bit lofty,” McNeil said.

For those interested in helping, Castanon and her peers have created a website designed to bring the cut programs back.

So far, they've been pledged more than $26,000.

