AUSTIN, Texas — In a game that featured the top two teams in the state of Texas, Crawford and Thorndale put on a show for the capacity crowd at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

The Lady Pirates overcame a four-run deficit to win the school's third state championship by defeating the Lady Dogs 8-7. Crawford finished the season on a 26-game winning streak.

This game was back and forth as Kelsey Kovar put Thorndale on the board in the top of the 3rd with an RBI single to left field that scored Emilee Baker to make it 1-0.

Crawford answered in the bottom of the 4th, as Avery Ward singled through the right side, scoring Kyle Mach to tie the game at one apiece. After Makey Dunbar scored on an RBI ground out by Cambree Aguirre, Kylie Ray brought Ward home on another RBI ground out to give the Lady Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Thorndale opened the flood gates in the top of the 5th as Riley White delivered an RBI ground out to make it a 3-2 game. Kelsey Kovar put the Lady Dogs ahead with a two-run single to left center field, scoring Emilee Baker and Jayci Martinka. Madison Kelm capped off a six-run inning with a two-run single up the middle, bringing home Kate Casey and Hannah Laurence as Thorndale led 7-3.

Crawford answered right back in the bottom of the 6th as Kylie Ray brought home Avery Ward on a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 7-4. Addi Weaver delivered a base hit down the right field line, scoring Cambree Aguirre to make it a two-run game.

Kyla Mach collected the biggest hit of her career with a two-run single to tie the game at 7-7. The game went into extra innings where Mackey Dunbar delivered the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 8th.

