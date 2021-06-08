COVID stops Little League World Series bid for Needville team

Needville Little League was two wins away from a Little League World Series berth.

NEEDVILLE, Texas — A Texas team’s run to the 2021 Little League World Series has been cut short because of a positive COVID-19 test.

"It was very devastating because we did so much work," said Lincoln Wyatt, a catcher on Needville Little League.

Needville Little League was two wins away from a Little League World Series berth.

"We were on cloud nine. We were ready to rock and roll. We're ready for a game," Wyatt said. "We're about to go to practice and then this hits us, and it's just devastating because all of our hopes and dreams are basically gone now."

Here's the statement from the Little League World Series committee:

"Little League® International has been informed of at least one positive COVID-19 test within multiple teams participating in the Little League Baseball Southwest Region Tournament. The teams impacted are the Mississippi State Champion, Oklahoma State Champion, and Texas-East State Champion."

U.S. Representative Troy Nehls wrote this lengthy post on Facebook. He ended it by saying he's reached out to Governor Greg Abbott and have spoken with Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"There's not much you can say we did everything right," Wyatt said.

Wyatt now stands on a field of broken dreams.

