AUSTIN, Texas — One of the Texas Longhorns' offensive linemen announced he will grad transfer from the program.

J.P. Urquidez, who graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 2016, made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

Urquidez redshirted in 2016 and did not see playing time in 2017.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, he saw time in two games with his debut coming against San Jose State. In 2019, he played in 10 of UT's 12 regular season games, primarily on special teams.

Urquidez is listed on UT's football roster as an Applied Movement Science major.

In his tweet, the lineman stated he is looking forward to playing in the Longhorns' bowl game.

This announcement comes just one day after Texas head coach Tom Herman announced major changes to the Longhorn coaching staff, including the firing pass game coordinator/outside receivers coach Drew Mehringer and inside receivers coach Corby Meekins.

Offensive coordinator Tim Beck was also removed as coordinator but will remain as quarterbacks coach through the bowl game.

Texas finished the regular season 7-5 and awaits its bowl announcement Sunday.

