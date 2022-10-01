Concordia University Texas head baseball coach Tommy Boggs dies following battle with cancer

Boggs was also a pitcher in the MLB for more than 13 years, with stints for the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Concordia University Texas head baseball coach and former Major League Baseball player Tommy Boggs died on Wednesday following a battle with cancer.

Coach Boggs was entering his 13th season as head coach of the program, according to a release from the university. He led the Concordia Tornados to 325 victories, the most victories in the team's history.

His achievements include extending the team's post-season play five times with entry into NCAA regional berths, one NCAA Super Regional appearance, three American Southwest Conference Tournament championships (2011, 2012 and 2013) and three ASC regular season titles in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

"Tommy has built a legacy here at Concordia University," Ronda Seagraves, vice president of student experience and athletics, said. "However, his legacy extends far beyond our campus. He has been an invaluable leader in the Austin baseball community and has touched the lives of many generations of athletes. He will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved him."

Boggs was a pitcher in the MLB for more than 13 years, with stints for the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves. Coach Boggs started as the head coach of the Concordia University Texas baseball team in May 2009.

"We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Boggs family, the Austin community and the thousands of lives Tommy touched during his life," said Dr. Donald Christian, president and CEO of Concordia University Texas. "He was truly one of a kind, helping young men to reach their full potential on – and beyond – the baseball field. Tommy's legacy will live on at Concordia for years to come."

Information about services for Coach Boggs will be announced soon.