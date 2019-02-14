ROUND ROCK, Texas — One week after dozens of Austin-area high school senior student athletes inked their names on letters of intent to continue their athletic careers, Concordia High School in Round Rock celebrated five of their own.

Caleb Jahnke will continue his swimming career at Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Caleb Johnson signed with Bethany Lutheran in Makato, Minnesota, to play college soccer.

Allie Shero will continue her softball career at Eastern Oklahoma State College.

Jordan and James Jolley will play soccer on the next level. Jordan with Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, and James with Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.