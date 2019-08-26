AUSTIN, Texas — The Indianapolis Colts were in the middle of a game against the Chicago Bears when the news broke – Andrew Luck is retiring.

When Luck started walking off the field, fans were practically pushing him out.

Loud boos, people taking off their Luck jerseys and, of course, angry words all over social media.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I heard the reaction," said Luck during his press conference officially announcing his retirement. "It hurt."

Luck was the number one overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft for the Colts. He has 171 passing touchdowns, 23,671 passing yards, and is a four-time Pro Bowler. Yet, people still feel entitled to mock his decision.

For those who are still unaware, Andrew Luck is human. He has feelings like every other person and every other athlete.

A constant battle with injuries is no joke and the now-former Colts quarterback has toughed it out for long enough.

"After 2016, where I played in pain and was unable to regularly practice, I made a vow to myself that I would not go down that path again," explained Luck. "I find myself in a similar situation and the only way forward, for me, is to remove myself from football and the cycle that I've been in."

While many critique Luck's decision, those in the NFL are admiring it.

"I think it takes an immense amount of courage, immense amount of self-reflection, a lot of guts to do what he's doing," said Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. "Everybody sees game day, but they don't see the off-seasons, they don't see the Monday through Friday doing whatever he possibly can to get his body ready for the game so I respect the hell out of him."

Watt wasn't the only player to respect Luck's decision.

So, before you decide to burn your Luck jersey since that's apparently a thing now, remember that he's doing this for his health – both mental and physical.

"It's taken my joy of this game away, I've been stuck in this process, I haven't been able to live the life I want to live," he said.

He does not owe us anything. This was a decision that had been eating away at him and one he ultimately had to make.

