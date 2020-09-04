AUSTIN, Texas — Collin Johnson doesn't need to register for a beginner's workout class – or an intermediate one, for that matter. All it takes is a quick look at the former Texas receiver's social media pages to see that he has the ins and outs of fitness covered.

Johnson's Twitter page features clips of him doing crunches while hanging upside-down, catching passes while balancing on an exercise ball and punting a football while doing a backflip – unusual exercises that should each come with its own "kids, don't try this at home" warning.

So where did the idea for these off-the-wall workouts come from?

"Up here, man!" Johnson said as he tapped the side of his head. "I’m a creative guy, and when it comes to workouts I’ve always been creative. These are the times to embrace that during this whole pandemic because you’re forced to be creative."

The former UT star believes creative workouts in the off-season could help him put up big numbers in the NFL.

"Every day I can come up with a new way to challenge myself athletically because you never know when on the field you may need it," said Johnson.

Longhorn fans will soon find out which team Johnson will begin his pro career with. He is projected to be a mid-round selection in this year's NFL Draft. The first round of the draft will take place on April 25, rounds two and three on April 26 and the final four rounds will take place on April 27.

