Collier's calling: Texas star creates basketball show to prepare for broadcasting career

Charli Collier is the host of "Center Court," a basketball show in which she interviews basketball's biggest stars.

AUSTIN, Texas — Charli Collier seems destined to be among the top picks in next year's WNBA Draft.

And if all goes according to plan, she'll have a lengthy and illustrious professional career. Even still, she's preparing for life after basketball and has launched a basketball show called "Center Court."

"It’s pretty new," Collier said, estimating the show is around a month old. "I’ll have different basketball stars come on my show. First, it was Jada Williams. Then, Myles Turner.”

Collier's shows run about 10 minutes and stream live on her Instagram and YouTube channels.

Her biggest interview get came in episode three when she sat down with Brooklyn Nets star and former Longhorn Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant, @KDTrey5 .



#35 & #35 talk hoops and everything else . KD thanks for coming on my show💪🏽.



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/3dadwarFhF pic.twitter.com/pkfgSz1rbp — Charli Collier™ (@CharliC_14) January 5, 2021

“I need you to come out here to Cooley, to the Frank Erwin Center so you can teach me some fadeaways ... I need to add some stuff to my bag,” Collier told Durant during the interview.

“To be real, you look like you got everything you need in your bag,” Durant replied.

Texas star Charli Collier wants to be a sports broadcaster when her playing career is over.



So, she's created her own basketball show to sharpen her skills.



Kevin Durant was on last week's show.@CharliC_14 | @TexasWBB pic.twitter.com/rnlFpcvaEg — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) January 13, 2021

Collier and Durant chatted about topics ranging from her impending WNBA career to Durant's return to health to his time at Texas. She said the reception she received on social media to the interview was overwhelming.

"A lot of NBA stars and WNBA stars have been telling me, 'This is great, I’d love to come on your show,'" she said.