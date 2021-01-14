Collier's calling: Texas star creates basketball show to prepare for broadcasting career

AUSTIN, Texas — Charli Collier seems destined to be among the top picks in next year's WNBA Draft.
And if all goes according to plan, she'll have a lengthy and illustrious professional career. Even still, she's preparing for life after basketball and has launched a basketball show called "Center Court."
"It’s pretty new," Collier said, estimating the show is around a month old. "I’ll have different basketball stars come on my show. First, it was Jada Williams. Then, Myles Turner.”
Her biggest interview get came in episode three when she sat down with Brooklyn Nets star and former Longhorn Kevin Durant.
“I need you to come out here to Cooley, to the Frank Erwin Center so you can teach me some fadeaways ... I need to add some stuff to my bag,” Collier told Durant during the interview.
“To be real, you look like you got everything you need in your bag,” Durant replied.
Collier and Durant chatted about topics ranging from her impending WNBA career to Durant's return to health to his time at Texas. She said the reception she received on social media to the interview was overwhelming.
"A lot of NBA stars and WNBA stars have been telling me, 'This is great, I’d love to come on your show,'" she said.
“It’s just really fun. It’s something I like to do. I like to talk in front of the camera. I want to be a sports broadcaster for ESPN when I get older and am done with basketball," she said.