Vols lose 6-0 to Virginia in College World Series, will face Texas in elimination bracket

Tennessee batters struck out 13 times in the shutout loss to Virginia.

OMAHA, Neb. — The Vols stranded eight runners, en route to a 6-0 loss to Virginia in the College World Series. This is Tennessee's third shutout loss of the season.

Cavaliers catcher Logan Michaels opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning. He also started Virginia's scoring spurt in the seventh with a RBI single. UVA recorded three more RBI singles in the frame to take a 5-0 lead. They added one more run in the ninth.

Virginia pitcher Andrew Abbott held Tennessee's offense in check with 10 strikeouts over six innings. He only allowed five hits. Matt Wyatt came in relief, holding Tennessee to one hit in the final three innings.

Respect to Andrew Abbott. Ten (10!) K's.



BTW: He has 162 strikeouts this season. Nobody has more. — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) June 20, 2021