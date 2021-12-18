The UT Austin women's basketball team needs an opponent in Vegas Sunday. So, the coach turned to Twitter

COVID-19 sidelined the Longhorns' original opponent, Arizona. UT coach Vic Schaefer put out a tweet in search for a new matchup, and the results were as expected.

LAS VEGAS — Got any plans Sunday afternoon?

Texas Longhorns women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer has turned to Twitter (because that always goes well) in the search for a new opponent for a Sunday game in Las Vegas.

Their original game against Arizona in the Coast to Coast Challenge was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the Arizona program.

The Longhorns team said that officials were working to find a replacement for the 2:30 p.m. PST game, but Schaefer is looking to take matters into his own hands.

"Does anyone want to play us at 2:30 tomorrow on ESPN in the T-Mobile Arena here in Las Vegas? We need an opponent as Arizona is in Covid protocol. I know it’s late but it’s an opportunity. Give me a call or DM me back," Schaefer said in a tweet Saturday night.

Does anyone want to play us at 2:30 tomorrow on ESPN in the T-Mobile Arena here in Las Vegas? We need an opponent as Arizona is in Covid protocol. I know it’s late but it’s an opportunity. Give me a call or DM me back. — Vic Schaefer (@CoachVic_UT) December 19, 2021

His tweet garnered many reactions as fans had fun with the idea of gathering some friends and heading to Vegas to play basketball.

"I’m a Longhorn living in Las Vegas. I’m 5’5” and in my 40’s. I’m available though. I could bring some friends. Pretty sure we would never score," one person replied.

"Coach don’t care who. Just wants to play!" another said.

"Let me catch a flight…" another replied.

But, of course, those interested were given a short notice and the coach understands. In response to someone saying, "kinda short notice, coach," Schaefer replied, "No kidding! Welcome to my world."

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the Longhorns still hadn't found a new opponent.