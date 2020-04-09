TCU-SMU football game will not take place Sept. 11, school officials say

The TCU athletic director said in a statement Friday that some student athletes and support staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has announced its scheduled football game with SMU will not played next Friday, September 11.

“In the course of following CDC guidelines and our aggressive testing and contact tracing strategy, we discovered that some student-athletes and support staff in our football program have tested positive for COVID-19," said Jeremiah Donati, TCU's Director of Athletics.

Donati said no one who tested positive is experiencing serious health issues, and those who tested positive began following CDC protocols as soon as they were notified.

“We intend to continue our enforcement of strict standards to protect the program and our community. Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority," said Donati, in a released statement.

The game against SMU would have been the first match-up for the Horned Frogs this season. Donati says the team is looking forward to starting Big 12 play on Sept. 26.

"We share in your disappointment, but firmly believe we will be ready to resume football activities soon," he said in the statement. "We will continue to follow prevention and testing protocols and look forward to our Big 12 Conference opener against Iowa State on September 26.”

TCU and SMU will work to find an open date this season to make up the game.