Shaq may have to eat a horned frog after Georgia won the national title

The larger-than-life NBA Hall of Famer made a bet -with his co-host, legendary broadcaster and proud Georgia Bulldog Ernie Johnson.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Georgia won big, 65-7. Now we wait and see if Shaq will follow through on his promise!

Original story below

Hey, maybe Shaq is just a big fan of French cuisine?

The larger-than-life NBA Hall of Famer and entertainer went out on a limb a few nights ago, making a bet with one of his NBA on TNT co-hosts that looks like it's on its way to making him have a very froggy dinner.

Shaq vowed to eat a horned frog if Georgia wins the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against TCU, sealing the deal with a handshake with legendary broadcaster and proud Georgia Bulldog Ernie Johnson.

As Johnson put his Georgia Bulldogs helmet on display, Shaq asked: "Can I make you a bet Ernie?"

"If Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat some frogs," he said, then adding, "I'll eat a horned frog."

Shaq will probably have to re-think that element of his promise - a horned frog isn't actually a frog, it's a lizard. And it's probably not great for eating.

.@SHAQ said he'd eat a frog if @GeorgiaFootball wins the National Championship 😳 🐸 pic.twitter.com/Z2xn5CNscm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 6, 2023

"I'd love to see it," Ernie said after Shaq offered the bet.

"Alright, deal," Shaq said.

They did specify the frogs will be cooked - which actually, all in all, would not be all that odd a thing to eat. The horned frog would be another story.