SEC presidents expected to vote Thursday on Texas, OU joining the conference

DALLAS — Southeastern Conference university presidents are expected to vote Thursday on whether to allow the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma in the SEC, sources confirmed to WFAA.

The process for Texas and OU leaving the Big 12 for the SEC has moved rapidly over the last week, from initial reports of their interest to confirmation from both schools that they intend to join the SEC.

According to SEC bylaws, Texas and OU would need at least 11 SEC presidents to approve their move to the conference.

The presidents of Texas and OU on Tuesday sent a letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, formally asking for membership to the conference beginning in 2025.

The two rivals on Monday had informed the Big 12 that they did not intend to renew their media rights with the conference when those rights expire in 2025, formally setting in motion their move to the SEC.

SEC officials also released a statement Tuesday, acknowledging the requests from Texas and Oklahoma.

"While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses," the SEC statement said.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby on Tuesday said the conference will "face the challenges head-on" and that it's confident the Big 12 will remain "vibrant and successful" moving forward.

As WFAA first reported last week, Texas and OU were expected to contact the SEC and apply for acceptance. It will be up to the university presidents of the 14 schools in the SEC to vote on whether to admit Texas and OU.