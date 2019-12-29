As Ohio State attempts to hold off the defending national champions, they'll be without one of their most important defenders.

What appeared to be a key sack that would have presumably resulted in Clemson attempting yet another punt ultimately resulted in Buckeyes defensive back Shaun Wade being ejected from the College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl. Facing a 3rd and 5 at the Ohio State 45-yard line with less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked by a blitzing Wade -- with an assist from defensive end Chase Young -- before a review resulted in a targeting call on Wade.

By rule, the redshirt sophomore was ejected from the remainder of the game, leaving the Buckeyes without one of their most important defensive backs against one of the country's top passing attacks.

The polarizing penalty seemed to breathe new life into Clemson, which was trailing 16-0 at the time it was called. Shortly after Wade was ejected from the game, his replacement, Amir Riep, was called for pass interference, which helped set up a Travis Etienne touchdown run.

At halftime, the Buckeyes lead the Tigers 16-14. The winner of the game will advance to face No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff Championship Game in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

