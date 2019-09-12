SAN MARCOS, Texas — Some somber news struck Bobcat Nation on Monday: head volleyball coach Karen Chisum retired after 40 years with the program.

Coach Chisum was a legend in the Texas State Athletics program, donning a 919-559-3 career record. She was one of three NCAA Division I coaches to reach 900 wins and only one of four at any level to do so with one program, according to Texas State Athletics.

“Coach Chisum has built the model at Texas State,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Larry Teis. “She is truly a Bobcat legend. She has represented not only the athletic department, but the entire university with great pride.”

Chisum coached the Bobcats to 11 conference championships, including back-to-back regular season and tournament Sun Belt championships in her last two seasons.

In her years as the head coach, Chisum won eight Coach of the Year honors with seven of them coming from conference offices (Gulf Star, Southland, and Sun Belt) and the other being the 2018 AVCA South-Central Regional Coach of the Year, according to Texas State Athletics. She is also responsible for the Bobcats’ only NCAA Tournament victory to date when the Bobcats defeated Rice 3-1 in the first-round in 2018.

In the Chisum-era, Texas State has reached the 20-win plateau 26 times, including six times since joining the Sun Belt in 2013.

Chisum wrote Bobcat Nation a letter among the news of her retirement. The letter reads:

"A letter from Coach Chisum

I've been blessed for the past 40 years to have been able to lead the Bobcat volleyball program. Surrounded by some of the best in the industry, we have brought this program to an elite level. It is time now for me to step aside and enjoy the next chapter of my life.

To me, there is no greater place than Texas State University. I am, and always will be, a Bobcat through and through.

To all my student-athletes who have helped build this program, thank you. A part of you is embedded in my heart; you have enriched my life!

To all Bobcat parents, you have trusted me to take care of your daughters, mentor them, and to love them as I do. Thank you.

To all my assistants and staff, I have said it many times, "This is our program, not just mine." Thank you for helping me and holding me up when times were tough! However, there have been so many more great times than not. I will always be grateful for you.

To the fans, boosters, to all of Bobcat Nation, you have been the best. I have established some great relationships and person friends. Thank you for all you have done for this program, and for me personally! Please continue to support the next coach, and these great young ladies, as you have me.

To all the administrators in this university and the athletic department through my time, I thank you. I have woreked under several athletic directors and along with many head and assistant coaches. I will forever indebted to you and we will be lifelong friends.

Most importantly, thanks to Erin and my entire family, who have lived with this coaching life with me through the celebrations and the tears. I love you all.

This is not the end. I am healthy and have met my professional goals. My life has been enriched by all whose paths I have crossed as a student at Southwest Texas and throughout my career here at Texas State. I am confident hat this Bobcat volleyball program will continue its winning way. The program will flourish under new leadership and will continue to bring pride and positive visibility to Texas State University.

Once a Bobcat, Always a Bobcat.

Love you all!

Karen A Chisum"

ESPN+ and radio broadcaster for Texas State Athletics, Brant Freeman, put Chisum's effect on Texas State Athletics into perfect perspective.

"Words can't describe what Coach Chisum meant to @TxStateBobcats, @TexasStateVball and @txst. An absolute institution. One could argue the 'Mt. Rushmore' of TXST could be her in the 80s, her in the 90s, her in the 00s and her in the 10s. Thank you Coach. For everything," Freeman tweeted.

Congratulations on retirement, Coach Chisum!

