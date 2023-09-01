x
College

Barbecue on the line: Here's the bet between Georgia, Texas governors for national title game

Gov. Brian Kemp will be hoping that, in addition to a championship for his Dawgs, he gets some Texas barbecue out of the night, as well.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, a proud Georgia Bulldog, is hoping for more than just the Dawgs to deliver a title tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The governor will be hoping to get some Texas barbecue out of things, as well.

Gov. Kemp and his counterpart in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, laid down a wager ahead of the title game between the Dawgs and TCU. 

"Tonight, @TCUFootball takes on @GeorgiaFootball in the College Football #NationalChampionship. Care for a friendly wager, @GovKemp? I'll bet some of the best BBQ in Texas & a cold @LoneStarBeer that the Frogs beat the Dawgs tonight. #GoFrogs #CFBPlayoff," Texas Gov. Abbott tweeted at Kemp.

"We accept your wager, @GregAbbott_TX! In return, we’re wagering some delicious chopped pork & Brunswick stew from @FreshAirBBQue. Tell them to fire up that smoker, Governor. Our @GeorgiaFootball Bulldogs are bringing home that trophy tonight!   #GoDawgs | #NationalChampionship," Gov. Kemp responded.

Here's the full breakdown:

Gov. Brian Kemp's bet on the Georgia-TCU game

  • Chopped pork
  • Brunswick stew

Both from Fresh Air Barbeque in Jackson, Georgia.

Gov. Greg Abbott's bet on the Georgia-TCU game

  • Texas BBQ (unspecified)
  • A Lone Star Beer (based in San Antonio)

