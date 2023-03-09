Not good, definitely bad, mostly ugly: 3 Texas schools lose in upset fashion in Week 1

TCU, Baylor and Texas Tech all stumbled to start the season, despite entering as heavy favorites.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Big 12 schools who love to hate each other all left their first games with the same result Saturday: A big fat loss.

First, TCU fell victim to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in a 45-42 loss at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Horned Frogs' loss had college football buzzing -- for Sanders' Colorado coaching debut, of course, and also the fact that TCU's hopes of another College Football Playoff run stalled in Week 1.

How bad were the Frogs, specifically their defense?

"Terrible" was the word their coach, Sonny Dykes, used in his postgame press conference.

There might be worse ways to label a performance, but there can't be many.

But TCU fans didn't have to wait long for a little company on the train of misery.

About three hours later, and 90 miles to the south, Baylor played host to Texas State. And they got out-played by the Bobcats and their new head coach, GJ Kinne.

Texas State beat the Bears 42-31 in a game that really wasn't even that close. The Bobcats led 42-24 before a fourth-quarter touchdown by Baylor. Texas State quarterback TJ Finley, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, carved up the Bears' defense with 298 yards passing and three touchdowns.

And now for the fun part for Baylor, which dropped to 6-7 last year after a Sugar Bowl win in 2021: They get to host No. 14 Utah on Saturday.

If the TCU and Baylor losses weren't enough Big 12 stumbles, Texas Tech managed to do their part.

The much-talked-about Red Raiders opened the season at 7,000 feet, on the road at high-elevation Wyoming. And they promptly lost 35-33 in two overtimes.

The postgame jokes wrote themselves. That's because, a couple weeks ago, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was at a Texas Tech event and called on the Red Raiders to "take care of business" against Texas this year, the last for the Longhorns in the conference.