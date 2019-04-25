SAN MARCOS, Texas — NCAA Division One college baseball programs have managed to operate on limited resources, such 11.7 scholarships and only two full-time paid assistant coaches.

Recently, legislation to add a third full-time coaching to college baseball coaching staffs was voted down by the NCAA.

Third Assistant Coach Proposal Defeated By NCAA's Division I Council After a long, protracted fight, college baseball's bid to pass NCAA legislation to transform the volunteer assistant coach position into a third, full-time, paid assistant coach failed in a close vote of the Division I council. The proposal has long been championed by the American Baseball Coaches Association, which began working on the campaign three years ago.

It's a hot-button topic on the college baseball and college softball scene. Last week, University of Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello spoke loud and clear on the subject.

There is growing speculation that there will be increased support from athletic directors and university presidents next year.

University of Texas athletics director has expressed his support via Twitter in regards to improving the situation.

Former Texas Longhorn baseball player Ty Harrington, who is in his 20th season as the head baseball coach of Texas State University, agrees -- this will only benefit the continued growth of college baseball.

"I just think it's time for the NCAA, I think it's time for everybody, to recognize what college baseball is doing right now, how popular it is, how good it is," said Harrington. "Let's get in front of it and reward the sport and let it keep progressing."