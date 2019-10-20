AUSTIN, Texas — It's now easier to make your way inside the Longhorns' stadium. The company CLEAR said it'll make the fan experience better with biometric technology at DKR Stadium.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience at our athletics venues. This partnership provides Longhorns fans with a convenient option that will certainly do that while making our stadium operations more efficient. We’re thrilled to be the first athletic department in the country providing this service to our fans,” said Chris Del Conte, vice president and director of Athletics at the University of Texas.

CLEAR’s lane and enrollment pods will be available next to Gate 25 during all remaining regular-season home games. Longhorns fans can begin their free enrollment online and find additional information, including hours of operation on the CLEAR website.

“Launching at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium is a natural evolution of the work we’ve done to enhance the fan experience at MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL and WNBA games at iconic venues across the country,” said CLEAR’s head of sports, Ed O’Brien. “We’re thrilled to partner with the University of Texas and Learfield IMG College to make CLEAR available to Longhorns fans at this storied institution so they can get into the game faster and easier and enjoy more of what they came to see.”

One fan said he recommends other people to sign up.

"Just the pure ease of it – at the airport, I looked at the app. The Longhorns, they had it. It's just wonderful. You do your eyes, you do your fingerprints. Whatever it is, your'e in." said Jim Lynch, a CLEAR member.

University students who have a valid school email address and government-issued ID (e.g. driver’s license or passport) can enroll in CLEAR for free on-site, or upgrade to a CLEAR Plus membership at the significantly discounted rate of $50/year for four years.

A CLEAR Plus membership, which provides frictionless access at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and all 60+ locations in CLEAR’s nationwide network, typically costs $179/year.

