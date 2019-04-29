LUBBOCK, Texas — There's an upward trajectory in Lubbock. Now there's a long -term commitment and contract for Chris Beard.

Just weeks after leading the Texas Tech University's men's basketball team to it's first ever Final Four and national championship game appearance, Beard received a contract extension through the 2024-2025 season.

It's a deal which will pay Beard more than $4.5 million per year. The UT alumni is now one of the nation's highest paid coaches in men's college basketball.

According to the salary database below compiled by USA Today, Beard will make one of the nation's top 5 salaries, joining the likes of University of Kentucky head coach, John Calipari and legendary Duke University coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

In an interview posted on the Texas Tech athletics website, Texas Tech athletics director, Kirby Hocutt justified the contract extension.

"In only three years, Chris Beard has elevated Texas Tech to the upper echelon of college basketball," Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. "The 2018 Elite Eight, and this year's appearance in the National Championship game has raised the entire profile of Texas Tech Athletics and is a source of great pride for all Red Raiders. I am appreciative of the continued loyalty and personal commitment that Chris has made to continue to lead our program into the future. He is widely respected as one of the best coaches in the nation and I could not be more excited that through various resources, we have been able to invest into our basketball program at one of the highest levels in the nation."

