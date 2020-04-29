AUSTIN, Texas — Fans and players alike hate the thought of a fall without football. Former Texas defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is so serious about making sure the 2020 NFL season happens, he has offered to quarantine himself in a hotel all season, if that would guarantee a season.

"I think the climax could be like putting [every NFL player] in a hotel for the whole year" said Omenihu.

When asked if playing this season would be worth remaining isolated in a hotel for the entire 17-week regular season, the Houston Texans defensive lineman said, "Yes, I'd be OK with that."

As drastic as that may seem, Omenihu is not alone.

Other organizations, like Major League Baseball, have explored plans that would require all of the league's teams to report to one to three hub cities, check into hotels and play games in stadiums in and around those hub cities. These plans substantially cut down on the risk associated with traveling.

RELATED:

Here's what we could've learned during Texas spring football

AP sources: MLB opening options include 3 regional divisions

Though the most drastic step that Omenihu could picture the NFL taking involves players staying in hotels, it is not the route he expects.

"I think what it's going to be, is they're going to test everybody in the NFL, everybody that goes into the buildings," said Omenihu. "If you're clear, you're good, and if you're not, you're not."

He added he believes facial coverings and other precautions will be taken inside team facilities.

As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to kick off the NFL preseason on August 6.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

President Trump praises Gov. Abbott's order to reopen Texas businesses

Williamson County confirms second COVID-19 nursing home cluster

Atlanta reality star 'Ms. Minnie' killed in fatal crash