Central Texas trampoline gymnast makes her goal of competing with Team USA a reality

Peyton Brown found out she made the national trampoline team exactly a year after learning of an injury she thought would never let her jump again.

AUSTIN, Texas — Peyton Brown became a trampoline gymnast when she was in the seventh grade.

"I just kind of had a gut feeling as soon as I stepped on the trampoline I was like 'Oh, this is it,'" she said. "I knew I was finally passionate about something and it just clicked."

She sacrificed a normal high school life. No prom, no homecoming, no games, not even going to a school.

"I have to do everything 100% or not do it at all, that's just the kind of person I am," she said.

She gave it 100%. All of her time was spent in the gym. Several hours a day, multiple days a week, Peyton was jumping and soaring and ready to reach new heights.

“As soon as I start something, there is a goal of getting to the top,” she said.

Her goal was Team USA. She was on track but in March of 2021, her dream came crashing down.

“I had to undergo a procedure on my foot because there were no long-lasting results.”

Doctors told Peyton they didn’t know if she would be able to jump again.

"I've never seen a look, her body slumped, and you knew it was just a big kick in the stomach,” said Peyton’s mother Kelli.

“I don't know what I would have done if I wasn't able to jump again,” Peyton said.

She spent the next six months recovering and was finally able to return to the trampoline. She continued on the path toward her goal and exactly one year after her injury, she received an email.

“I was coming through the door and I heard the gasp,” said Kelli.

“She was like 'What? What is it?' and I was like 'I got it, I'm on it,'” said Peyton.

"We both just started bawling and just hugging and jumping up and down," said Kelli.

Peyton officially became part of Team USA.

"We're still on cloud nine, we're still floating, we're still going 'Pinch yourself! Can you believe it? Is it really happening,'” said Kelli.

"It's kind of been a whirlwind these past few weeks," said Peyton. “It's been so exciting like this, it's the most exciting time of my life, right now."

