HOUSTON, Texas — A Groesbeck High School student and member of the football team has died after battling lymphoma.

Remington died late Friday night at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, according to his former coach Steve Hale.

Masters was diagnosed with lymphoma in September 2018.

After feeling sick and missing school, his family took him to a doctor. They thought he might have a cold or the flu.

Scans showed a mass on Remington’s chest, which isn't uncommon for lymphoma, but when doctors began chemotherapy treatment, they found the cancer created a hole in Remington’s trachea.

Doctors at Texas Children’s said they didn’t know what caused the rare complication and they'd never seen it before.

Remington spent time in the pediatric ICU on a ventilator unable to eat, drink or talk.

His dad and stepmother, Keith and Mandi Masters lived at the Ronald McDonald House in Houston during that time to be close to their son.

In February, after making progress, Remington returned home. He continued to undergo chemotherapy treatment in Temple.

He recently spiked a fever, which caused him to be sent back to Houston, where he spent the final few weeks of his life.

According to its website, Remington's visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Groesbeck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Groesbeck High School Auditorium.

