ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Cedar Ridge had 10 players make their dreams official by signing on to compete at the next level.
Football
Dawayne Brown – Midwestern State University
Akil Chavies – Culver Stockton College
Edgerrin Dillard-Williams – Blinn Junior College
Kris Laws – Pacific University
Ethan Moron – Howard Payne University
Trey Womble – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Women’s Soccer
Annika Engstrom – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Nadia Gomez - Our Lady of the Lake University
Women’s Track & Field
Brianna Lopez – Ursiline College
Women’s Volleyball
Cassie Cox – Keiser University
