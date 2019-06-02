ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Cedar Ridge had 10 players make their dreams official by signing on to compete at the next level.

Football

Dawayne Brown – Midwestern State University

Akil Chavies – Culver Stockton College

Edgerrin Dillard-Williams – Blinn Junior College

Kris Laws – Pacific University

Ethan Moron – Howard Payne University

Trey Womble – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Women’s Soccer

Annika Engstrom – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Nadia Gomez - Our Lady of the Lake University

Women’s Track & Field

Brianna Lopez – Ursiline College

Women’s Volleyball

Cassie Cox – Keiser University

