SAN DIEGO — His fifth start on the bump for the Padres resulted in Chris Paddack's first win as an MLB pitcher.

The 23-year-old graduate of Cedar Park High School experienced a few career firsts. His longest major league start, seven innings. Paddack delivered a career-high nine strikeouts, and he retired 19 straight Mariners faced.

Paddack is now 1-1 on this young season after his dominating performance against the Mariners.

