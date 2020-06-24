Cat Osterman, teammates reportedly leave pro softball team after tweet to President Trump

HOUSTON — Longhorn legend and former Texas State softball coach Cat Osterman isn't happy about a tweet sent out from her team's account on Monday.
The since-deleted tweet sent by professional softball team Scrap Yard Fast Pitch read, "Hey @realDonaldTrump Pro Fastpitch being played live @usssaspacecoast @USSSAPride Everyone respecting the FLAG!"
Osterman responded on Twitter, saying, "I DO NOT support the comments made during our game by @ScrapYardFP and I will not represent them. We as a people are working towards change, and THIS IS NOT IT." She attached a photo that said, "This isn't us."
Osterman wasn't alone. Several of her teammates also expressed outrage over the tweet. In fact, according to our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Osterman and her teammates have all quit the team.
Osterman told Statesman Sports Columnist Kirk Bohls, "We have left the Scrap Yard organization, so as the Scrap Yard Dawgs, we do not exist."
