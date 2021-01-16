Cade vs. Quinn: State championship showdown features matchup between highly touted quarterbacks

Westlake's Cade Klubnik is a four-star recruit with 26 collegiate offers, while Southlake Carroll's Quinn Ewers is the top-ranked junior quarterback in the country.

AUSTIN, Texas — In Saturday's 6A-1 state title game, it'll be eight-time state champion Southlake Carroll against defending state champion Westlake. It'll be Todd Dodge against his former school. It'll be father against son.

But Dodge wants to make one thing clear.

“This is ultimately not about myself and my son. This is about Westlake High School football versus Southlake Carroll High School football.”

Dodge knows the most important matchup is the one at the most important position.

In that regard, it's Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers against Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik.

“[He's] a generational arm,” Dodge said in reference to Ewers.

"There’s not a place on the field that he can’t touch with his arm," Dodge said. "I’ve been around him, I’ve watched him play, I’ve seen him, and there’s not a place that he can’t [touch]. He’s got an NFL-caliber arm already."

Klubnik is no slouch in his own right. He's a four-star recruit with offers to 26 collegiate programs.

"I just wish y’all could be with him every day just to see his passion for the game of football. It’s unbelievable," Dodge said. "There’s nothing really cool about Cade and I like that about him. He doesn’t try to hide his passion for the game or his zeal for life."

Back in 2006, the last state championship showdown between Westlake and Southlake, it was Nick Foles against Riley Dodge.