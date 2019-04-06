SECAUCUS, N.J. — Bretty Baty has been referred as one of the best pure hitters in this year's June Amateur Baseball Draft.

Baty owns a .624 batting average and Major League Baseball scouts have raved about the University of Texas signee and his pro potential since his sophomore season at Lake Travis High School.

The New York Mets made it official Monday night by selecting Baty 12th overall.

Baty will return home Tuesday to begin preparing for the 6A UIL State Baseball Tournament with his team, the Lake Travis Cavaliers.

