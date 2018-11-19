On Monday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby publicly reprimanded Texas defensive lineman Breckyn Hager for his post-game comments about Oklahoma following Saturday's win against Iowa State.

“Breckyn Hager violated the Conference rule that prohibits coaches, student-athletes, athletic department staff and university personnel from making negative comments about other member institutions for his remarks about the University of Oklahoma,” Bowlsby said.

The comments made are in violation of the Big 12's Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct policies.

And this isn't the first time Hager's made headlines for his comments during a media session.

“This is Mr. Hager’s second violation of the Conference sportsmanship rules and, therefore, he is receiving a public reprimand and will be expected to issue a public apology for his inappropriate comments.”

Shortly after the reprimand, Hager released this statement:

“I consider sportsmanship to be an essential part of the game I so truly love. I spoke with our athletics director, Chris Del Conte, and Coach Herman about what I said after Saturday’s game and understand why it reflected poorly on me and my team. I had no ill intentions when I made my comments about Oklahoma, which included a phrase that’s used by fans, but I have to realize that it’s different coming from me. My thought process was that it would put a fun and light-hearted charge into the greatest rivalry in college football that my family has been involved in playing in for many years, but I can see now that was not the way to do it. I have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma and their football program and know a number of players on their team, and I want to apologize to them. I want to represent myself, my family, my football program, my University, and the Big 12 Conference in the best possible way. I’m truly sorry for the comments I made, will learn from this, and will keep working to improve my ability to think about the ramifications of what I say before I say it.”

Hager is a senior and captain, and an alum of Westlake High School.

