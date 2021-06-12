The Track that Brady Built: Backyard track helping Olson rise through motocross ranks

Brady Olson travels to national races nearly every weekend, but it's the track in his own backyard that holds a special place in his heart.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Olson family was facing a problem all too common for dirt bike riders in the Austin area: track availability and access was few and far between.

In fact, for this Dripping Springs family, the closest track to them is 45 minutes away in Del Valle.

So, they did what any family with big motocross dreams would do — they overhauled their entire backyard and created a personal track for their 12-year-old son, Brady Olson.

"Our backyard, when we moved in 2012, was mostly cedar trees. Actually, it was all cedar trees," Brady's dad, Jordon Olson, said.

"I don't know how many times I got the call of 'I need more dirt, we need to get another load of dirt, we got more dirt trucks coming,'" Brady's mom, Jen Olson, added.

The commitment and investment in Brady Olson's motocross career was nothing new to the family.

They spend much of their weekends traveling to national tournaments around the country. Brady Olson also doesn't go to public school, but instead takes classes online.

"Our whole lifestyle is centered around motocross," Jordon Olson said.

The lifestyle has certainly paid dividends for the 12-year-old.

"I've seen [Brady Olson] go from a little tyke who was riding dirt bikes right out of Huggies to now one of the one percentile elite kids in the country," Brady's trainer, Cody Haverfield, said.

Brady Olson's trophy case backs that up, and his accolades span from coast to coast.

But his roots will always be in Central Texas.

"What they've created here is super, super special and very, very unique," Haverfield said. "And it's helping [Brady Olson] a ton to develop as a future pro."