SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Longhorns and Bobcats – a mid-week college baseball game with some hype and local appeal.

Hype for the Texas State University faithful for the simple fact the Bobcats are currently playing better baseball than UT. In fact, Texas State is ranked higher than Texas in the latest national RPI (rating percentage index) ratings.

DI Baseball Rankings - RPI | NCAA.com Get updated NCAA Baseball DI rankings from every source, including coaches and national polls.

UT is 38th in the country and Texas State is 36th.

The 61st meeting between these two neighbors on the baseball diamond will only be the sixth time the Horns have made the trip to San Marcos.

David Pierce's Longhorns have plenty to prove and improve. Texas has dropped four of their last five games, including being swept in Stillwater, Oklahoma, last weekend. A series in which the Longhorns were outscored by Oklahoma State 36-12.

UT is currently experiencing a mid-season slump in all facets of the game, including pitching and hitting. But the Longhorn bats were productive in the back end of that series at OSU, plating 10 runs in the 11-10 loss.

The Longhorns are now 24-18 overall this season and currently need wins to improve their postseason resume.

Once highly ranked and in position to earn one of the 16 national regional host sites in the upcoming NCAA college baseball tournament, UT has played themselves out of the regional host discussions.

The Longhorns have 13 regular-season games remaining, including two against Texas State. That includes tonight's contest in San Marcos. Texas hosts West Virginia in a Big 12 series beginning Friday. Texas is currently second to last in the Big 12 standings at 5-9, a 1/2 game ahead of Kansas. But only two games out of third in the Big 12 baseball standings. Essentially, every game matters for the Longhorns in their quest to improve their postseason resume.

Meanwhile, Ty Harrington's (a former Longhorn baseball player) Bobcats are trending the opposite direction of his alma mater.

Winners of six straight, Texas State is fresh off a sweeping of their Sun Belt Conference series against Arkansas State.

Texas State is 27-13 overall and is 7-2 in mid-week games this season, winning their past four mid-week games.

First pitch at Bobcat Ballpark Tuesday evening is at 6 p.m.

