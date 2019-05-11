DALLAS — The moment of the night so far at MetLife Stadium wasn't a touchdown run or a big-time catch. It was a black cat, stealing the show by running across the field and delaying the game for several moments.

The cat ran down the field on the far side of the field, away from where the Giants were driving in for a score.

ABC/WFAA

Officials stopped play momentarily, as the security team tried to usher the cat off the field.

Fans were perplexed, and entertained, as the cat eventually ran into the far end zone to cheers from the East Rutherford crowd.

Eventually, they got the cat off the field, and play resumed, as the Giants kicked a field goal to take a 12-3 lead.

Quite the omen, for a Cowboys team playing poorly, against a bad New York Giants team.

Down 12-3, the Cowboys scored 10 points in the final 52 seconds of the first half to lead 13-12 at halftime-- all after that cat took to the field.

And the Cowboys ended up winning that game-- but did that black cat bring them some sort of luck? We may never know.

RELATED: Cowboys, black cat win big on Monday Night Football

But the kitty did blow up on social media, with people loving every minute of the interlude.

We highlighted a few of the posts most deserving of 'a-paws' on #IAMSTILLUP Tuesday morning.

More on WFAA: