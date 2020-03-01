HOUSTON — The road to Super Bowl 54 in Miami next month makes a pitstop in Houston on Saturday.

The Texans will face off against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in the AFC Wild Card game.

It has fans gearing up for what they hope will be a big win. However, the Bills and their notorious fan base aren’t going down without a fight. Christian’s Tailgate is the official Bills bar in Houston, and the party there has already started.

KHOU

They’re known as the Bills Mafia, and these fans are ready for the matchup against Houston.

It’s only the second time since the 1999 NFL season the Bills have made the playoffs.

Many of the fans we interviewed at Christian’s Tailgate preferred to remain anonymous.

“My wife, my girlfriend and my boss don’t know I’m here,” said one Bills fan.

“This is like a Super Bowl,” said another fan. “We need a playoff win this century. We’re ready. This is awesome.”

Many are glad to represent Buffalo.

“We’re happy to be here. Can’t wait to party with the Bills Mafia tonight, and come to Texas and get a W,” said a fan from New York.

At Academy, Texans fans were loading up on Texans gear.

They’re optimistic about the team’s chances of pulling off a big win.

“I’m a Houston Texans fan, and I’ll always be a Houston Texans fan,” Marilyn Rodriguez said. “Let’s go, Texans!”

“Can’t wait to see them in Super Bowl. Go Texans!” Diane Foote said.

As for the Bills Mafia and in honor of southern hospitality, when asked to say one nice thing about the Texans, most of them were left speechless.

“I don’t know. Happy New Year for you getting the first L of 2020,” said one Bills fan.

“Well, the city is nice. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. We’re going to destroy them. I’ve got nothing nice to say about them. They’re our opponents. We’re here to destroy Houston," another fan said.

Fans on both sides are ready for the showdown.

