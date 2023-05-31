Big 12 sets kickoff times for first 3 weeks of 2023 season

Just before the deadline to set the first three kickoff times, Baylor knows its start times against Texas State, Utah and Long Island.

IRVING, Texas — The 2023 football season doesn't start for three months, but the first three weeks of the college season have been mapped out.

The season kicks off on Aug. 31, a Thursday night, but gets rolling in full-steam on Sept. 2.

Baylor enters the year off a disappointing 6-7 campaign in 2022, which ended with four consecutive losses to Kansas State, TCU, Texas and Air Force.

The Bears are scheduled to open against Texas State for the second time in three seasons Sept. 2nd, which has been set for a 6 p.m. kick on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

They'll follow that up with an early-season, featured matchup against Utah at 11 a.m. on ESPN on Sept. 9 before hosting FCS Long Island at 11 a.m. a week later on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Other Big 12 kick times as of this announcement (all times central):

Thursday, Aug. 31

Kent State at UCF - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Missouri State at Kansas - 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Kent State at UCF - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Missouri State at Kansas - 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 2

Colorado at TCU - 11 a.m. on Fox

Arkansas State at Oklahoma - 11 a.m. on ESPN

Northern Iowa at Iowa State - 1 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Rice at Texas - 2:30 p.m. on Fox

Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati - 2:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

UTSA at Houston - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Southeast Missouri at Kansas State - 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State - 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

West Virginia at Penn State - 6:30 p.m. on NBC

Texas Tech at Wyoming - 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Sam Houston at BYU - 9:15 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 (Sam Houston's debut as an FBS program)

Colorado at TCU - 11 a.m. on Fox Arkansas State at Oklahoma - 11 a.m. on ESPN Northern Iowa at Iowa State - 1 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Rice at Texas - 2:30 p.m. on Fox Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati - 2:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ UTSA at Houston - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Southeast Missouri at Kansas State - 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State - 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ West Virginia at Penn State - 6:30 p.m. on NBC Texas Tech at Wyoming - 6:30 p.m. on CBS Sam Houston at BYU - 9:15 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 (Sam Houston's debut as an FBS program) Saturday, Sept. 9

Troy at Kansas State - 11 a.m. on Fox Sports 1

Southern Utah at BYU - 2 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Iowa at Iowa State - 2:30 p.m. on Fox

SMU at Oklahoma - 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Duquesne at West Virginia - 5 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Oregon at Texas Tech - 6 p.m. on Fox

Texas at Alabama - 6 p.m. on ESPN

UCF at Boise State - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Nicholls at TCU - 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Arizona State - 9:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Troy at Kansas State - 11 a.m. on Fox Sports 1 Southern Utah at BYU - 2 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Iowa at Iowa State - 2:30 p.m. on Fox SMU at Oklahoma - 5 p.m. on ESPN+ Duquesne at West Virginia - 5 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Oregon at Texas Tech - 6 p.m. on Fox Texas at Alabama - 6 p.m. on ESPN UCF at Boise State - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Nicholls at TCU - 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Oklahoma State at Arizona State - 9:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Saturday, Sept. 16

Iowa State at Ohio - 11 a.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

Kansas state at Missouri - 11 a.m. on SEC Network

Oklahoma at Tulsa - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Villanova at UCF - 5:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati - 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

South Alabama at Oklahoma State - 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Tarleton at Texas Tech - 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Pittsburgh at West Virginia - 6:30 p.m. on ABC

BYU at Arkansas - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

TCU at Houston - 7 p.m. on Fox

Wyoming at Texas - 7 p.m. on Longhorn Network

Kansas at Nevada - 9:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Iowa State at Ohio - 11 a.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU Kansas state at Missouri - 11 a.m. on SEC Network Oklahoma at Tulsa - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 Villanova at UCF - 5:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Miami (OH) at Cincinnati - 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ South Alabama at Oklahoma State - 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tarleton at Texas Tech - 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Pittsburgh at West Virginia - 6:30 p.m. on ABC BYU at Arkansas - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 TCU at Houston - 7 p.m. on Fox Wyoming at Texas - 7 p.m. on Longhorn Network Kansas at Nevada - 9:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network Saturday, Sept. 23

Sam Houston at Houston - 6:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Sam Houston at Houston - 6:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Friday, Sept. 29

Cincinnati at BYU - 9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Cincinnati at BYU - 9:15 p.m. on ESPN Friday, Oct. 6

Kansas State at Oklahoma State - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Kansas State at Oklahoma State - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Thursday, Oct. 12

West Virginia at Houston - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

West Virginia at Houston - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Thursday, Nov. 2

TCU at Texas Tech - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

TCU at Texas Tech - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Friday, Nov. 24

TCU at Oklahoma - 11 a.m. on Fox

Texas Tech at Texas - 6:30 p.m. on ABC

TCU at Oklahoma - 11 a.m. on Fox Texas Tech at Texas - 6:30 p.m. on ABC Saturday, Dec. 2

Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game - 11 a.m. on ABC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Other games that have set for a flex closer to game day are Houston at Rice and Illinois at Kansas, which will both be either Fri. Sept. 8th or Sat. September 9th, and Cincinnati at Pittsburgh on Sept. 9th.

The final Red River Rivlary meeting as a Big 12 game is set for ABC on Sat. Oct. 7th. That kick time will be announced closer to the date, however is normally 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The remainder of the season is typically determined either 12 or 6 days prior to the game.