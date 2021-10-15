Behind the Poms: Manor High School cheer

Manor High School cheerleaders show how they move to their own beat.

MANOR, Texas — This week on Behind the Poms, KVUE visits the Manor High School cheerleaders.

When the halls are empty and the lights dim, behind steel doors, Manor High School cheerleaders turn up.

"Even though we're not actual dancers – we're cheerleaders – but we love to dance," said senior and captain, Angelica Portio.

Of course, Portio couldn't let the girls end "Go Western Day" without a few line dances, celebrating all of their Texan roots.

"Our team is obviously very diverse," said Portio. "We were learning trail-ride dances that they knew and they were learning, like dances we do at Hispanic parties and stuff, so it is really fun. We have so many girls that are interested in learning each other's cultures."

Jamirah Watts is a calm senior on a team with a lot of outgoing personalities.

"We just want to try not to shove anybody away or put anybody's culture down because, you know, we've all been there," said Watts.

Once practice started, the cowboy boots came off.

"We work on routines countless amounts of times to get them down to perfection," said Portio.

One team is working on improving their stunting.

"We've had to build up our strength again," said Watts. "But I feel like stunting brings the team closer together because we all support each other."

Head Coach Mykecia Crawford wouldn't have it any other way. She encourages the girls to move to their own beat.

Where the Mustangs are working to improve, they make up for with authenticity.

"All the dances we do are what we want to do and not trying to please anybody else," said Watts. "We want to be sharp, but we also want to, you know, have fun and move how we want to move."

Watts said cheer is about embracing yourself and being who you want to be.