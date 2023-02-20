Driven 11-year-old set to compete at The Masters for Drive, Chip and Putt competition

Beckett McLaughlin will represent Austin at Augusta National as one of 10 boys in his division at the event.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every dad desires quality father-son time, and for Dan McLaughlin, those moments came while teaching his son golf.

"Since he was probably two or three. We would just kind of get away and spend, you know, hours together," said Dan McLaughlin. "He's a lefty, so he'd kind of stand right across from me."

His son Beckett McLaughlin remembers those times as well.

"We played games and my dad would just like, play with me a lot." said Beckett McLaughlin.

Dan McLaughlin laughed, "I'd always try to beat him."

Over time, Beckett McLaughlin started to hone in on his craft. Eventually, he would go on to win multiple tournaments and a World Championship.

As Beckett McLaughlin racked up trophies, there was one trip that the father-son duo won't ever forget. While driving to Pinehurst, Dan McLaughlin stopped at Augusta National late at night so his son could look over the fence to see the famous golf course.

"I got to stand on the back of our truck and I could see the lights of the clubhouse," said Beckett McLaughlin with excitement.

Dan McLaughlin described the look on his son overlooking the golf course:

"His eyes lit up. His face lit up."

At that moment, Dan McLaughlin spoke into existence something Beckett McLaughlin would accomplish months later.

"'The gates are closed, but they'll soon open for you,'" said Beckett McLaughlin with a slight smirk. "I think back to it like, thinking that he was right and it's pretty crazy"

Just four months after his father said that, Beckett McLaughlin qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt championship - now those gates will open for him on April 2.Those that would like to watch Beckett McLaughlin compete against the best in the nation can do so on the Golf Channel.

