No. 9 Baylor lands win against No. 13 Texas

WACO, Texas — Baylor's NaLyssa Smith scored 25 points and the ninth-ranked Baylor women beat No. 13 Texas for the 12th consecutive time, never trailing in a 75-63 victory.
Ja’Mee Asberry had all 15 of her points in the first 12 minutes for the Bears. The game originally scheduled for Jan. 9 was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Baylor program.
Aliyah Matharu scored 17 points for the Longhorns. Texas hasn't beaten Baylor since Feb. 6, 2017.
The rematch is Sunday in Austin.
