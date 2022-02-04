No. 9 Baylor lands win against No. 13 Texas

WACO, Texas — Baylor's NaLyssa Smith scored 25 points and the ninth-ranked Baylor women beat No. 13 Texas for the 12th consecutive time, never trailing in a 75-63 victory.

Ja’Mee Asberry had all 15 of her points in the first 12 minutes for the Bears. The game originally scheduled for Jan. 9 was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Baylor program.