Baylor knocks off Oklahoma on top 25 showdown

WACO, Texas — It was a big day on the Brazos as the No. 13 Bears hosted the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners, in a game so big Fox's Big Noon Saturday came to town.

The Bears upset the Sooners 27-14, handing Oklahoma its first loss of the year.

The last time these two teams went head-to-head at McLane Stadium, it was also in the national spotlight with ESPN College GameDay featuring the match-up.

The Bears came into the match-up 7-2 and off a shocking loss to TCU last weekend. The Sooners on the other hand entered still undefeated. The first half was slow for both teams, after two the score was tied at 7.

Baylor's quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw a touchdown to Tyquan Thornton for the Bears only first half score, and Caleb Williams scored the Sooners lone score.

Bohanon scored a touchdown on the ground early in the fourth to give Baylor a 17-7 lead.

Baylor picked off Williams twice through three quarters, Bohanon threw one interception. Caleb Williams got the start for OU, Spencer Rattler entered late in the third quarter.