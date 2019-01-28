WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears women's basketball team is number one in the rankings for the first time in almost six years.

The Lady Bears are 17-1 on the season and took over the top spot after former No. 1, Notre Dame, lost to unranked North Carolina on Sunday. Baylor got 24 of the 28 first-place votes in the Associated Press rankings. The last time they were top in the AP poll was the end of the 21012-13 season.

UConn, Louisville, Oregon and Notre Dame round out the top five.

Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Stanford, Oregon State and Marquette are six through 10.

Texas is No. 12. Texas takes on Baylor on Monday, Feb. 4, at the Erwin Center.