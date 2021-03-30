Baylor holds off Arkansas to head to 1st Final Four since 1950

For the first time in 71 years, the Baylor Bears are one of college basketball's Final Four.

No. 1-seed Baylor beat No. 3-seed Arkansas 81-72 in the South Region Final inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday.

MaCio Teague led the Bears with 22 points and Jared Butler added 14 for the Bears.

Baylor got off to a quick start, leading by as many as 18 in the game before Arkansas made a run as Davion Mitchell left the game with three fouls in the first half.

The lead dwindled to four in the second half before timely shots, including back-to-back 3's from Teague, built it back to double digits.