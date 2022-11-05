Baylor takes down Oklahoma in Norman, 38-35

It was pick city in Norman as Baylor took down Oklahoma for its fourth Big-12 win of the season. The Bears are officially bowl eligible.

NORMAN, Okla. — The Baylor Bears hit the road to Norman for an afternoon matchup at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Bears were looking for their fourth Big 12 win of the season and officially becoming bowl eligible.

10 minutes till kickoff. #Baylor looks to keep its #Big12 Championship Game hopes alive and looks for bowl eligibility against #Oklahoma. @kcensports pic.twitter.com/uY7FbPg0th — Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 5, 2022

The Sooners made noise first with a Dillon Gabriel 10-yard touchdown run for the first six on the board. But, the Bears answered right back.

Sqwirl Williams was back from injury doing what he does best with an 11-yard touchdown run to tie up the score, 7-7.

The Baylor jackers and robbers made their way to Norman. Third-and-four at Oklahoma's 31, Gabriel's pass was tipped and picked by Dillon Doyle.

Baylor took advantage. With 3:50 left in the first quarter, Jordan Nabors runs it in 6 yards for another Bears touchdown. Baylor on top, 14-7.

But the Sooner's took no time to answer right back. Gabriel threw a 63-yard pass to Marvin Mims for a another Oklahoma six tieing it up once again to end the first quarter, 14-14.

The Bears went picking once again to open up the second quarter. For his second interception of the day, Gabriel's pass was intercepted by Devin Lemear to make it Baylor's ball.

After a 49-yard field goal from John Mayers, the Baylor defense was lights out stopping the Sooners to get the ball right back.

Sqwirl Williams was a force to be reckoned with, running all over that field. After a big 51-yard run downfield he brought it all the way to the Oklahoma 1 to run it in for another Baylor touchdown. Bears on top at this point, 24-14.

It was back and forth all day, with 6:46 left in the second quarter, Eric Gray ran it in for a Sooners touchdown. Oklahoma trailing by three, 24-21.

It was pick city in Norman. Shapen threw his first interception of the day, but it was contagious because minutes later, Gabriel throws his third of the game.

After a missed Oklahoma field goal, Bears lead at the half, 24-21.

To open up the third quarter, powerhouse freshman, Richard Reese, ran it in for a big Baylor touchdown to bring the lead to 31-21. This marks his 13th touchdown of the year.

But the Sooner's answered the call like they had done all day. Gabriel threw a 9-yard pass to Drake Stoops for another Oklahoma six. Sooner's tightened the gap, 31-28.

Qualan Jones made noise in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run to continue the Baylor lead, 38-28.

Oklahoma answered right back. Eric Gray ran it for another Sooner's six closing the gap, 38-35.

The Bears defense shutout Oklahoma to run down the clock and seal a win in Norman, with a final score of 38-35.

Next up, the Bears are back home in McLane Stadium to host Kansas State for another Big-12 matchup.