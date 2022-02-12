x
No. 10 Baylor beats No. 20 Texas 80-63

It's their most lopsided loss in coach Chris Beard’s first season.
Credit: AP
Texas guard Marcus Carr, center, turns over the ball as he is defended by Baylor forward Flo Thamba, left and Baylor guard James Akinjo, right during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

WACO, Texas — Adam Flagler had 20 points and 10th-ranked Baylor beat No. 20 Texas 80-63 after losing big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a gruesome left knee injury. 

Flagler made his first five shots and had 13 points in the first half when 21-4 Baylor went ahead to stay. 

James Akinjo added 15 points with seven assists and six rebounds for the Bears. 

Flo Thamba, the 6-foot-10 forward forced into extended minutes with Tchamwa Tchatchoua hurt, had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a career-high 30 minutes. 

Andrew Jones had 11 points for the 18-7 Longhorns. 

It's their most lopsided loss in coach Chris Beard’s first season.

After the game, both Beard and players said they didn't come prepared for this one. 

"We had a nice run. Today it kind of ended and I don't think our guys did a very good job handling success and I'll hold myself accountable too," Beard said. "We obviously didn't have the guys ready to play this morning and I'll accept my part of that responsibility, but I'm glad to hear that some of our players, especially our veteran players, hold that same accountability."

