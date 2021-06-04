Parade celebrating Baylor Bears' win Tuesday | How you can watch

6 News will carry the parade on-air, on kcentv.com, on the 6 News App and on YouTube and Facebook.

WACO, Texas — Celebrate the Baylor Bears and their historic National Championship win at a parade happening Tuesday in Downtown Waco.

6 News will carry the parade on-air, in this article, on the 6 News App and on our YouTube and Facebook pages.

The parade will kickoff at 6 p.m. at 14th Street and follow along Austin Avenue where it will end on 3rd Street, just outside of Waco City Hall.

The parade will include student-athletes, coaches, administrators, invited guests, local city officials and other honorees. The Bears will also be joined by Baylor University, City of Waco, the Waco Chamber of Commerce and the Baylor Bear Foundation.

Around 6:30 p.m., there will be a ceremony outside of City Hall. Fans will get to hear from Head Coach Scott Drew, the athletes and other special guests.

If you plan to attend, you are asked to follow city mask requirements and maintain social distancing throughout the parade and celebration.

The Bears won the National Championship against Gonzaga with a final score of 86-70. It marked the first National Championship win for the men's basketball team.