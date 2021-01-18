Texas State's Caleb Asberry awarded Sun Belt Player of the Week

Caleb Asberry, junior guard, was selected as the conference's player of the week after he scored 41 total points in 2 games against UALR.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A Texas State Bobcats men's basketball player has been awarded the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week after a breakout performance.

Caleb Asberry, junior guard, was selected as the conference's player of the week after he scored 41 total points against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock in two games.

Our guy @calebasberry_ is taking home @SunBelt player of the week after dominating UALR this weekend dropping 41 points total! #EatEmUp #ComebackStrong pic.twitter.com/AURChC30Iq — Texas State Bobcats (@TxStateBobcats) January 18, 2021

Asberry scored 18 points in the team's 63-59 win against the Trojans on Friday, and then followed up with 23 points on Saturday.

At Pflugerville High School, Asberry averaged 19.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his senior season and was selected as the District 13-6A Offensive MVP.

Asberry leads the team with 13.3 points per game and ranks third on the team with 41 rebounds this season. After the two wins against the Trojans, the Bobcats improved to 9-4 overall, which slates them first in the west division.