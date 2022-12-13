Texas forward Moore out for season with torn left knee ACL

The sophomore will now be heading to rehabilitation.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas starting forward Aaliyah Moore tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced Tuesday.

Moore was averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds this season for the Longhorns (5-4), who started the season ranked No. 3 only to struggle on the court. She was injured in Sunday's win over Alabama State and will have surgery.

The sophomore emerged as a potentially dominant player in the NCAA Tournament last season when she averaged nearly 14 points over four games as Texas reached the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.

"I’m going to attack the rehab process and be the best teammate I can from the sidelines,” Moore said.