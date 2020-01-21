FINAL

Spurs 120, Suns 118

SPURS WIN!

The homestretch was much more dramatic than the Spurs were expecting, and perhaps more dramatic than it should have been, as the Suns erased a 13-point deficit and briefly took the lead, but San Antonio showed some mettle on the road as they pulled out the victory, 120-118. San Antonio improves to 19-23 while Phoenix falls to 18-25.

It was largely the Derrick White and Bryn Forbes Show, as the two Spurs combined for 49 points. The duo went a combined 17-27, including 12-16 from three-point land.

San Antonio shot 49% from the floor, but was spectacular from beyond the arc, making 55% of their three-point attempts.

With the victory, the Spurs have their second straight win, and their second in as many nights. Up next is a date with the Pelicans in New Orleans on Wednesday.

---

With just 5.6 seconds remaining, San Antonio is clinging to a 120-118 lead in Phoenix after LaMarcus Aldridge makes one of two shots from the charity stripe. He's got 19 points for the game.

---

San Antonio is back in front!

Yet another three-pointer form Bryn Forbes – his eighth of the night – has the Spurs back in the lead, 114-113, with less than 1:30 to go. Derrick White followed up with a three-pointer of his own for good measure.

---

A bank shot by Ruby Rubio, and the Suns all of a sudden have the lead with less than three minutes remaining in Phoenix.

This is the first Suns lead since the first quarter, and comes after San Antonio led by 15 at halftime and by 13 entering the final dozen minutes tonight. Now they'll need to play from behind with not much time remaining. The home team leads, 112-111.

---

Suddenly, a 13-point lead at the start of the final period has dwindled to just a two-point advantage, and the Suns are hot on the Spurs' heels with less than four minutes remaining, having outscored the visiting team 23-12 this quarter.

---

The Spurs maintain a double-digit lead with less than seven minutes to go as they continue a strong performance from beyond the arc; San Antonio has made 15 treys on 28 attempts, with White and Forbes combining for 10 of them.

Third Quarter

Spurs 96, Suns 83

Another strong quarter in the books, and the Spurs are in good position to leave Phoenix with their second win in as many nights. After three, the score is 96-83, advantage San Antonio.

---

With 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, San Antonio's lead remains the same it was at halftime; the Silver and Black are up by 15 points.

Second Quarter

Spurs 63, Suns 49

So far, so good in Phoenix.

A 22-10 run over the final 4:45 has ballooned San Antonio's lead to 15 at halftime, their largest advantage of the game.

The three-point game has been huge for the Spurs so far; the team has knocked down 12 of 20 treys so far, Forbes's seven leading the way. He's got a game-high 21 points for the game; Derrick White has pitched in 13.

The good guys shot 56% from the field in the first half, compared to 45% for the home team.

San Antonio outscored Phoenix 38-25 in the second quarter.

---

San Antonio is starting to cruise late in the second quarter as they have their biggest lead of the night. With less than a minute remaining, they lead by 14.

---

San Antonio is developing a habit in this game of embarking on brief runs when Phoenix catches up to them, never letting the Suns take the lead. Now they're up by six, 52-43, as Forbes continues knocking down three-pointers. He's got four treys and a game-high 12 points as the Silver and Black stay hot from downtown.

Lonnie Walker IV has also gotten into the three-point action.

---

San Antonio used a 6-0 run to put some distance between themselves and Phoenix, but the Suns followed up with a 6-0 run of their own to tie up this affair, 34-34, with less than nine minutes remaining in the half.

First Quarter

Spurs 28, Suns 26

At the end of an action-packed first quarter, San Antonio leads Phoenix in Phoenix by just two points. The Spurs shot 45% from the field compared to the opponents' 57% mark, but they are also a perfect 4-4 from beyond the three-point line.

Two of those treys belong to Derrick White, who tallied eight points in the first quarter to lead all players.

---

Nearly halfway through the opening period in Phoenix, the Spurs lead the Suns by four. Every San Antonio starter has scored, and the team has made seven of its first 11 shots from the field—including two attempts from downtown, one of them from Bryn Forbes.

San Antonio is up, 18-14.

Pregame

A day after defeating the Heat at the AT&T Center, the Spurs (18-23) are traveling to Phoenix to take on the Suns (18-24) in what will be a game between squads with nearly-identical records.

They've got a nearly identical record over their last 10 games, too; San Antonio is 5-5, while Phoenix is 6-4, having last defeated the Celtics over the weekend. The Silver and Black won the season series last year, 3-1, and are off to another good start against the Suns in the 2019-'20 campaign, having barely beaten them in OT last month.

They'll be working to start stringing together victories as they remain out of the playoff picture entering Monday NBA action. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. CT; follow along here for live updates.

