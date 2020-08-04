AUSTIN, Texas — Do you know a young person who wants to work on his or her basketball skills but does not have a gym or a hoop? That’s no longer an excuse, thanks to an organization called ATX Ballers.

Nick Erskine is the owner and director of this local youth group that has a new mission to "Dunk the Virus."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Nick and his team will provide at least one virtual coaching session per week for kids who want to work on their basketball skills, even from home.

“We figured this would kind of, take a little off of their plate so they could have some more fun, enjoyable things to do and stay active,” said Erskine. “Something they could do from their living room or their front yard, even in an apartment complex. Wherever it is, we just want to keep kids active.”

These free coaching sessions can be completed without a basketball goal, so young athletes with varying levels of equipment can all participate.

Though the group is just getting its start, Nick hopes one day he can inspire children all across the nation.

“We came up with the ‘Dunk the Virus’ campaign to keep kids active, not just here in Austin, but all over the country as well,” he said.

