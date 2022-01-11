Report: Investors to buy San Antonio Missions baseball team, aim to build downtown stadium

One of the reported suitors owns property near San Pedro Creek Culture Park. A 2016 study identified this lot as a feasible site for a new stadium.

SAN ANTONIO — A group of local investors plan to purchase the San Antonio Missions baseball club for $28 million, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

California-based Elmore Sports Group currently owns the team, which has played at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium since 1994.

Businessman and downtown developer Graham Weston is leading the group of suitors, the paper says. The deal will reportedly become final by the end of the month.

A spokesperson for the Missions declined to comment. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Mayor Ron Nirenberg also declined.

Weston's firm already owns a portion of a property identified in a 2016 study as feasible for a baseball stadium.

The San Antonio ISD school board voted, 7-0, in March to swap properties with Weston's firm, giving the developer roughly 3.5 acres near the San Pedro Creek Culture park. In return, Weston traded away an adjacent property next to the district's new headquarters.

Wolff previously told KENS 5 developers would probably need six or seven acres of land to build a new stadium.

Property owners nearby have not been willing to sell their land to complete Weston's parcel. It's not clear whether their attitudes have changed.

The 2016 study identified three locations in the same are near San Pedro Creek, all formerly occupied by Fox Tech High School and its athletic facilities.

The study also identified an Alamodome Parking lot, land near UTSA's downtown campus, the Institute of Texan Cultures, and land in the Irish Flats as feasible.