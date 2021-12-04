Round Rock Express operating at increased capacity for Triple-A Opening Day

Dell Diamond will fully open all seats in the lower seating bowl from sections 112-128. Other sections in the stadium will remain in a "pod-seating style."

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Express announced Monday it would be opening Dell Diamond at an increased capacity for Triple-A Opening Day, scheduled for Thursday, May 6.

Dell Diamond will have fully open seats in the lower deck seating bowl from sections 112-128 and the outfield berms, Express officials said. However, the entire left-field Home Run Porch – sections 206-209 – and sections 110 and 111 will remain in a "pod-style" seating format for those who still wish to remain socially-distanced.

The team said this plan was approved by Major League Baseball (MLB), Williamson County and the City of Round Rock.

“We cannot thank the leadership at Major League Baseball, Williamson County and the City of Round Rock enough for allowing us to fully open Dell Diamond for the 2021 Triple-A baseball season,” Express President Chris Almendarez said. “We take tremendous pride in how this organization has hosted safe events throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to take all the necessary precautions to protect our fans. MLB will enforce a mask requirement, hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the stadium and we will provide socially-distanced seating areas in select sections of Dell Diamond, including the Home Run Porch.”

Detailed health, safety and ticketing procedures for the 2021 Round Rock Express season can be found on the team's website at RRExpress.com/Safety. Express officials said Dell Diamond is now a non-smoking and non-vaping facility, and added that a designated smoking area is available outside the Home Plate Gate.

“Major League Baseball has allowed for us to once again enjoy America’s favorite pastime in person,” Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said. “Williamson County doors are open for business and we are ready to play ball! Join me on May 6 as we celebrate the first home game of our home team, the Round Rock Express.”

How will ticketing work?

For Round Rock Express fans, single-game tickets for all 60 Round Rock Express home games are available now at RRExpress.com/Tickets. Season ticket holders will be able to fully utilize their original seat location for the 2021 season, team officials said.

According to the Express, all 2020 "Flex Plans" have been automatically deferred to the 2021 season with each account receiving two additional bonus vouchers, free of charge. Flex Plan Members have already received their 2021 vouchers via email, according to team officials.

All tickets and parking passes issued by the Round Rock Express will now be digital to further reduce touchpoints around the facility.

Round Rock’s full 2021 schedule is available online at RRExpress.com

Dell Diamond 2021 Attendance Policies

The Round Rock Express said anyone 2 years old or older must wear a facemask at all times while at Dell Diamond, except when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat, per MLB's fan attendance policies in 2021.

The Express said it is also enforcing a clear bag policy to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of attendees and to expedite fan entry to Dell Diamond.